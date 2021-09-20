Graduation ceremony for transnational education across twin cities held

Islamabad : The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi Campuses organised the annual Graduation Ceremony for the students of University of London International degree programmes, University of Hertfordshire graduates, University for the Creative Arts graduates, Higher National HN diplomas, and NCC foundation programmes for TMUC H-11/4 Islamabad and TMUC Bahria Springs Phase 7, Rawalpindi campuses.

The ceremony was held at the Open Lawns of Future World School Gulberg Greens Islamabad, was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work of graduating students who had recently completed their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, diplomas, and awards in Law, Economics, Business, Management, Finance, Fashion Textiles, Creative Media, Film and Digital Arts, Hospitality Management, Accounting and Finance, and Social Sciences.

Muhammad Raza Chohan, Advisor Academics and Accreditation Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan was the chief guest. Hundreds of parents and families of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, intelligentsia, academia, research, business, and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC Group in his welcome speech, congratulated the parents of the graduating batch while applauding the efforts of the TMUC management, staff and faculty associated with the degree and diploma programmes provision.

Six of the outstanding graduates, Fatima Shahid, Hassan Shah, Saif-ul-Islam, Vaneeza Adil, Maheen Furkan and Ramz Fatima also spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary personal experiences and journey in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan, academic, campus life, industry placements and extracurricular activities offered at TMUC Campuses.

Chief Guest Muhammad Raza Chohan, while addressing the audience, congratulated the TMUC Leadership for offering a transnational study opportunity to its students in the form of international and foreign degree programmes and qualifications.

Adding on, he said, “Education is a key to success”. He congratulated Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq on receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Education degree from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, and thanked him for bringing Transnational international education to his home country, Pakistan.