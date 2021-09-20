Elderly woman, young man drown

An elderly woman drowned to death in an accident in a Korangi neighbourhood on Sunday, while a young man met a similar fate near the National Highway.

According to details, a woman drowned to death in the Mehran Town area of Korangi. After receiving information, police and rescue officials reached her house and took her body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

She was identified as 65-year-old Khatoon Begum, wife of Altaf. Police said that the woman had died after she drowned in an underground water tank in her home. Separately, 20-year-old Haroon, son of Ali, drowned to death while bathing in a pond near the National Highway. The body was taken to the JPMC. Police said that the man was a resident of Korangi.

Wall collapse

Two minor boys were injured after a wall of a college collapsed on them in the Khadda Market area of the Lyari neighbourhood on Sunday.

After receiving information, police and rescue officials reached the area to pull the victims out from the rubble and then rushed them to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Police said that the victims were identified as 17-year-old Sameer, son of Siraj, and 15-year-old Faraz, son of Yasin.

The officials said that the incident took place when an old tree fell on a wall of the Abdullah Haroon College and caused the wall to collapse, adding that the teenagers had been sitting along the wall at the time.