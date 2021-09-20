Kidnappers, drug trafficker arrested

MARDAN: District police recovered a captive and arrested two kidnappers while a drug trafficker was arrested with 3kg charas in another raid on Sunday.

The cops arrested two captors, Ayaz Iqbal and Zaffar Iqbal, who had allegedly kidnapped one Jalal after the latter failed to pay back Rs200,000 loan. On the pointation of the arrestees, the police recovered and set free Jalal from captivity.

The cops also recovered a motorcycle and weapons used in the kidnapping. Also, the police in Rustam area arrested one Abbasuddin and recovered over 3kg charas from his possession.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah and Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif monitored security arrangements for Chehlum in connection with Moharramul Haraam.

During the visit, DSP-city Inam Jan and DSP-security Saadat Khan while briefing the DPO and DC about security arrangements said that the central imambargah had been sealed with deployment of security personnel while procession routes had also been secured.