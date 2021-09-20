ANP rejects results of CB polls in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the district administration of massive rigging, the Awami National Party on Sunday rejected the results of cantonment board elections.

Speaking at a press conference, ANP local leader and former candidate for the for the National Assembly Wajahatullah Kakakhel said that Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and his PTI cronies had lost trust of the people so they resorted to massive rigging in the recent cantonment board elections.

He alleged fake votes were being printed and then polled while the local police and district administration played a partial role on the election day.

He said that they would not accept the results as the elections were rigged massively.

He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to probe the matter and take action against those who had hostaged the democracy and the elections.