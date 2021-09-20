Increasing trend continues in prices of fruits, vegetables

LAHORE: An increasing trend continued in prices of majority of fruits and vegetables. There is a decline in prices of a very few perishable items. New deputy commissioner and chief sectary have failed to control overcharging on edibles across the city.

Shadman Sahulat bazaar is the only place where majority of vegetables are available at official rates. But here some items are sold at higher rates than the prices fixed officially. Mutton and beef are not sold at official rates anywhere in the city. The meat sold at official rates was sub-standard.

The new deputy commissioner’s performance is excellent on ‘digital governance’ as it shows the prices are controlled and authorities are available to take actions. But these actions are only seen on twitter and facebook accounts of the deputy commissioner.

New DC rates were not implemented. Sellers have further increased rates of their items. Increasing trend in prices of chicken persisted on fourth consecutive week. The price of chicken (live bird) was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs201 per kg while it was sold at Rs210 to 250 per kg and chicken meat by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs291 per kg and sold Rs300 to 450 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade remained unchanged at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade Rs48 to 50 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs36 to 38 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white fixed Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and C-grade by Rs10 per kg, at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, and C-grade at Rs38 to 40 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese price gained by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs245 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs340 to 350 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

The price of lemon local was further gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Lady finger was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Luffa was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg, B-grade unchanged at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs20 per kg fixed at Rs220 to 227 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 280 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs70 to 75 per dozen, sold at Rs130 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs40 to 42 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs30 to 32 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 60 per dozen.

Papaya was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 600 per kg.

Peach A-grade was further gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs240 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, and it sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

Cantaloupe was fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs63 to 165 per kg, not sold.

Plump price was not fixed sold at Rs400 per kg. Grapes Sundarkhnai was unchanged at Rs245 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 320 per kg, grapes gola fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, grapes black was fixed at 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Pomegranate local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, pomegranate Qandahari was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana was fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Peer was reduced by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Guava was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.

Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs130 to 135 per dozen, sod at Rs100 to 200 per dozen.

Persimmon was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs130 to 150 per kg.