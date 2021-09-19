Abu Dhabi opens borders for unvaccinated Dubai commuters

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi government to lift the border rules from Sunday September 19 within the UAE, earlier the borders were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic and showing negative corona test result was compulsory.

Reports said the authorities in the capital announced the people travelling to the Emirates no longer need to show a negative Covid-19 test result to cross the border into the capital from Dubai.

Previously, anyone who was vaccinated, or participating in a clinical trial, could cross the border into Abu Dhabi if they had a green pass and an active ‘E’ or star icon on Al Hosn app.

Unvaccinated individuals could also enter Abu Dhabi with a PCR test within 48 hours of entry, or a DPI test within 24 hours of entry, as well as multiple additional tests if remaining in the emirates, but this is all coming to an end with Abu Dhabi border rules lifted from Sunday September 19.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 pandemic said the Abu Dhabi border rules have been lifted to reflect a decreased rate of infection in the capital. “The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19 infection rate in the emirates of 0.2 percent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places,” Abu Dhabi's government media office said.