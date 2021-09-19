Passenger ship overturns in SW China

GUIYANG: A passenger ship overturned in a river in southwest China's Guizhou Province Saturday, with 35 people having been pulled out of the river, local authorities said.
The accident happened at 4:50 p.m. in Zangke River in Zangke township in the city of Liupanshui, according to the city authorities. As of 9 p.m., 35 people had been taken out of the river, with 31 in non-life-threatening condition and four having been sent to hospital for treatment. The ship was designed to carry up to 40 people, but authorities are still checking the exact passenger number.
