UK court rules doctors can give children puberty-blocking drugs

LONDON: The Court of Appeal in London on Friday ruled that doctors can give puberty blockers to children under 16 who wish to undergo gender reassignment, provided they believe adolescents are in a position to consent.
The ruling overturns a decision in the High Court last year that said it was "highly unlikely" a child under 13 "would be competent to give consent to the administration of puberty blockers".
