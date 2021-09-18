26 die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 26 patients died from COVID-19 while 1,227 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Of these 26 deaths, 13 were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 12,343 in the province.

dengue: Around 34 dengue patients have been reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Of these, 29 cases were reported from Lahore, two from Rawalpindi, whereas respectively one patient was reported from Gujrat, Jhang and Pakpattan. Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of dengue in the whole province on Friday. He directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the province. During this year total 398 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 320 patients have been reported from Lahore. At present a total of 20 patients are admitted across Punjab.