Pakistan lose to Chinese Taipei, denting semi-finals chances

KARACHI: Pakistan’s semi-finals chances on Thursday were dented when they went 1-3 down to Chinese Taipei in their first game of the top-eight stage of the 21st Asian Men’s Senior Volleyball Championship at the Chiba Port Arena in Japan.

It was a tough match and Pakistan had the chance to win but they made mistakes at crucial stages, losing their lead several times.

In their Group F game, after losing the first set 20-25, Pakistan bounced back in the second set and won it 25-22. However, in the third and fourth sets Chinese Taipei unsettled Pakistan at crucial stages and won 25-23, 25-22 to seal a 3-1 victory.

“It was a close game. We were unlucky not to maintain the lead, especially in the fourth set when we were four points ahead,” Pakistan captain Aimal Khan told 'The News'.

“We made a good start and the morale of the players was high. Still it was a good effort as we have mostly inexperienced boys in the side who need some time to settle and cope up with the pressure situations,” Aimal added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob said that the team played well but lost unluckily. "The team played really well but in the fourth set which Pakistan should have won as they were leading 18-14 a one or two substitutes were not made correctly in my opinion and that cost us dearly," Yaqoob told 'The News' from Chiba.

"Tomorrow we should beat South Korea. The team's performance has been good but the issue is that we did not get matches before this event and there are also some young players in the side but I am hopeful it will build as a strong unit in future," Yaqoob said.

Pakistan now face four-time former champions South Korea on Friday (today).

South Korea, meanwhile, lost to holders Iran 3-0 with the set scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 in the other game of the Group F.

If on Friday Pakistan recorded a big win against South Korea and Iran defeated Chinese Taipei by a big margin then Pakistan might reach the semi-finals.