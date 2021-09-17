Gold sheds Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market declined by Rs900 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs112,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs772 to Rs96,622.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $24 to $1,779 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,410 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,208.84.

Local jewellers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.