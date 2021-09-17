 
Friday September 17, 2021
Inmates in two Russian prisons on hunger strike over ‘torture’

World

AFP
September 17, 2021

Moscow: Prisoners from two Russian penal colonies have gone on hunger strikes to draw attention to what one rights group said on Thursday were instances of "torture", humiliation and threats of rape. Earlier this week prison officials said a number of inmates had begun to refuse food in penal colonies in the Ulyanovsk region in central Russia and the Siberian region of Irkutsk.

