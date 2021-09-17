 
Friday September 17, 2021
UNSC ‘concerned’ about ‘major threat’ from N Korean missiles

World

AFP
September 17, 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday gathered behind closed doors for an emergency meeting about North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test which member states consider a "major threat," the French ambassador said. In the past, such meetings -- this one called by Estonia and France -- have often resulted in a joint statement by European members of the Security Council.

