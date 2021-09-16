Educational activities resume in 8 KP districts today

PESHAWAR: After a 10-day break due to the high infection rate of Covid-19, educational activities are resuming in eight districts of the province including the provincial metropolis today (Thursday).

However, the schools, colleges and universities would have to follow the standard operation procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines which have already been announced by the government.

In view of the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) guidelines, the provincial government had decided to close the educational institutions in eight districts of the province for six days - from September 6-to 11. Later, a four-day extension - till September 15 - was given in the holidays. The districts included Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Dera Ismail Khan. The educational institutions are required to ensure only 50 per cent attendance of the students on one day. The school timing has been reduced to just four hours.

All other SOPs like wearing masks, using hand sanitisers, maintaining social distance and vaccinations by teachers and other staff would need to be strictly followed.

The educational institutions have already made arrangements in line with the government directives. The classes have been divided into two groups and each group is required to attend the school on one day.

The district administrations this time remained active to ensure closure of the educational institution in the most affected district in accordance with the government decision.

In the provincial metropolis, teams of the district administration were seen raiding and taking action against the schools that were defying the government orders.