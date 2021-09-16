PU awards PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Sarwat Shahzadi received PhD degree in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis “Changing Climate of Lahore, Pakistan: Suggesting Nature-Based Solutions to Mitigate in Planning Perspective”. Saima Waheed has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis “Exploring Information Gap Regarding Health Awareness Campaigns in Punjab: Social Vs Outdoor Media”. Yasir Farooq received PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis “Science of ‘Ilal-al-Hadith: Studies of Mohaddithins and Jurists in Indian Subcontinent”, Muhammad Jamil Shah in the subject of Economics after approval of his thesis “Governance, Economic Growth and Socioeconomic Development in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan” and Mudassar Fareed Awan in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis “Expression Studies of Modified Sucrose Isomerase Genes (SIG) in Saccharum Officinarum”.