Another 20 CCA cricketers receive domestic contracts

LAHORE: Another 20 CCA cricketers are amongst 191 players who will now receive enhanced domestic contracts. They include 11 cricketers from far-flung areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who broke into Category D.

The 20 players are:

Balochistan – Abdul Hanan (Killa Abdullah), Aftab Ahmed (Loralai), Fahad Hussain (Jaffarabad), Mohammad Idrees (Quetta), Mohammad Javed (Pishin), Sanaullah (Loralai), Syed Zainullah (Pishin) and Tariq Jameel (Loralai)

Central Punjab – Haseeb-ur-Rehman (Lahore), Mohammad Irfan Jnr (Sheikhupura), Mohammad Tabraiz (Sialkot) and Mohammad Waheed (Lahore)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Mohammad Ibrahim (Swabi), Waqar Ahmad (Lower Dir) and Yasir Khan (Bannu)

Northern – Asad Raza (Faisalabad)

Sindh – Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (Karachi), Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro (Sukkur) and Junaid Ilyas (Karachi)

Southern Punjab – Mohammad Shroon Siraj (Sahiwal)

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Kamran Ghulam and Sajid Khan got promotions following a stellar 2020-21 season.

Kamran, the recipient of the PCB Domestic Cricketer of 2020 award, and Test off-spinner Sajid have been promoted to A+ category from C and A categories, respectively. Kamran broke the 36-year-old record of the most runs in a first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament when he scored 1,217 last season, while his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teammate Sajid was the most successful bowler as he snared 67 wickets at 25.09 runs apiece.

Meanwhile, a number of leading international cricketers have confirmed to the PCB they will prefer event-based contracts instead of the season contracts. These cricketers will be offered the agreed contracts in the lead up to the event they will make themselves available to participate in.

Under the revised contracts, players in A+ category will now receive a monthly retainer of Rs250,000 each, followed by Rs185,000 each for the 40 cricketers in Category A, Rs175,000 each for 40 players in Category B, Rs165,000 each for the 64 players in Category C and Rs140,000 each for the 37 players in category D.