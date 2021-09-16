 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Palestinians call off hunger strike

World

AFP
September 16, 2021

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have called off a planned hunger strike later this week involving some 1,400 inmates after their demands were met, a Palestinian group said on Wednesday. Tensions have been running high since six militants staged a dramatic escape from a high-security jail in northern Israel on September 6, via a tunnel dug under a sink. Four of them have since been recaptured.

