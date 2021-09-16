 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Prince Charles charity chair quits

World

AFP
September 16, 2021

London: The chairman of the Prince Charles’s charitable foundation resigned on Wednesday after an investigation was launched into its initial acceptance of cash from a Russian banker previously convicted of money laundering.

The Scottish Charity Regulator launched the probe following reports that Charles wrote a letter thanking Dmitry Leus for the money and suggesting they could meet after the pandemic. Chairman Douglas Connell said he was to blame "if it appears that serious misconduct may have taken place".

