Expat politicians meet Elahi, announce to join PML-Q

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistani politicians from Middle East called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and announced joining PML-Q here Tuesday.

Delegation included Rai Sher Ali, Mian Imran Asif, Raja Jahangir Amman, Rai Gul Sher, Mohammad Kamran and Mian Muhammad Nadeem. On this occasion, PML-Q General Secretary and Senator Kamil Ali Agha and party’s central secretary information Mehrene Malik Adam were also present.

Welcoming those joining the PML-Q, Pervaiz Elahi said the overseas Pakistanis are playing important role in the development of friendly countries. He said the local bodies system is the system which provides immediate facilities to the people at their doorsteps, this system can provide the best services for the welfare and well-being of the people, through the common efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PML-Q recommendations are being considered for improving the system. Announcing the offices of the leaders joining the party, Pervaiz issued orders regarding preparations for possible local bodies’ election.