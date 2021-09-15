Pentagon chief

US mosque-bomber gets 53 years in prison WASHINGTON: A transgender woman who led a militia called The White Rabbits has been sentenced to 53 years in prison...

War, social media, racism explored in 2021 Booker shortlist LONDON: The trauma of Sri Lanka´s civil war, apartheid in South Africa, racial injustice, and the "absurdities" of...

Syria ‘bleak’ with violence upsurge, economic woes: UN GENEVA: The upsurge in violence in Syria, combined with its plummeting economy, is making life increasingly bleak for...

Chinese FM in Singapore SINGAPORE: China´s foreign minister held talks with Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday during a Southeast...

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday to face charges of incitement and flouting...