 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Palestinians in Israel jails to hold hunger strike

AFP
September 15, 2021

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Almost 1,400 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons are to go on hunger strike in protest at their detention conditions since a jailbreak last week, the Palestinian Authority said on Tuesday.

Tensions have been running high since six inmates staged a dramatic escape from a high-security jail in northern Israel on September 6, via a tunnel dug under a sink. Four of them have since been recaptured.

