‘People back PTI govt narrative, not opposition’s’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had a meeting with PTI Secretary General Aamir Kiani on Monday in which political, administrative and other issues were discussed.

The governor congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, party leadership and party workers on victory in Cantonment Board elections. The governor said that people were standing with the narrative of the government and not with the Opposition. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has become the most renowned and national party of Pakistan. Victory in Cantonment Board elections reflects the confidence of people in the policies of the government.

The governor said that victory in Cantonment Board elections had once again proved that public supports the government policies under the leadership of Imran Khan, adding that Imran Khan, presently, is the most popular national leader of Pakistan. He said that the only mission of the government was to strengthen Pakistan and make it prosper. There is no such example in past of the steps taken by current government in educational, health and other sectors, he added. The PTI Secretary General Aamir Kiani said that the party believed in public service and we are thankful to the people for reposing confidence in the PTI leadership in Cantonment Board elections. He said that the promises made with the public would be fulfilled.

Earlier, in a tweet, Punjab Governor shared a video of a UK parliamentarian, who exposed India. In his tweet message, Punjab Governor said that India was the biggest enemy of Muslims and peace and facilitator of terrorists. Pakistan stands with peace but India is supporting terrorists, he added. He said that Pakistan is exposing Indian terrorism and oppression in front of the whole world.