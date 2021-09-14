 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
14 die from corona in Punjab

Lahore

September 14, 2021

LAHORE:Around 14 patients died from corona in Punjab, including three in Lahore, while the total number of deaths has reached 12,223. During the last 24 hours, 19,038 tests were conducted making a total of 7,070,567 tests.

