Health for all plan to begin from end of year

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed corona pandemic situation and pace of vaccination in a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The issues came under review were medical facilities in hospitals, oxygen supply, COVID-19 vaccination process and Sehat Sahulat Programme. The health minister said, "In order to control the pandemic, vaccination and compliance with SOPs are very important. There is no shortage of beds, oxygen and other facilities. Data shows that vaccines are very effective against COVID-19 as 87 percent of hospital admissions are among unvaccinated people. Even condition of those who got single dose are better than unvaccinated patients. Everyone must get vaccine jab to protect himself and his family members from the deadly disease. Provision of universal health coverage to all families in Punjab will begin from December 31 this year." The chief secretary said that awareness must be increased among the general public about vaccination. He said safety of the people's lives and health was of utmost importance to the government. He said that corona situation had to be closely monitored on daily basis. The chief secretary also assured that supply of oxygen and other facilities in hospitals would be ensured.