Torghar rain victims’ families compensated

MANSEHRA: The government on Monday gave away cheques worth Rs4.3 million to the families of 13 people killed in roof collapse incidents in Torghar the other day.

“We have compensated the families which had lost loved ones,” Orghar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Fawad told reporters. He said Rs300,000 were paid in compensation to the family of each dead. The official added that cheques worth Rs400,000 were also given away as compensation for the four houses, which were swept away by the flooding.

“An army team held a medical camp in the affected area and provided medicines to the people,” Fawad said.The deputy commissioner said that teams of six departments were moved to the area to restore the damaged infrastructure. “Apart from the loss of human lives, the water supply schemes, watermills and other infrastructure were also washed away by the floodwater following the heavy rain,” Fawad said. He said food, tents, blankets and kitchen items were provided to the affected families as they had lost all the belongings.

“I dispatched a team to the affected areas to carry out damage assessment survey. A report will be presented to the commissioner Hazara to seek funds if needed,” Fawad said.