 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Labourer killed in Jamrud landslide

Peshawar

September 14, 2021

JAMRUD: A labourer was killed in a landslide in the remote Chora area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district on Monday.It was learnt the labourer, whose name could not be ascertained, was busy working near a mountain when a landslide hit him, killing him on the spot. The locals pulled out the body from the landslide and handed it over to his family.

