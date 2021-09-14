Israeli police shoot Palestinian

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian man allegedly stabbed two Israelis in al-Quds before being shot by a border police officer on Monday, leaving all three wounded, police and medics said. The assailant "stabbed two civilians with a knife" near the city’s central bus station, police said in a statement.
OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso authorities rescued 374 children between January and March from being trafficked to...
BEIJING: Nineteen Chinese miners who became trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed last month were found dead...
MIAMI: Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is barreling towards Texas, could strengthen into a hurricane before dousing the...
London: Andrew Neil, the driving force behind Britain’s first news channel to launch in more than 20 years, said on...
WASHINGTON: One by one, Seditra Brown lost her three sons to gun violence in Washington: first Paris in 2018, then...
EZZAHRA, Tunisia: Tahar Jaouebi looks out from a beach south of Tunis remembering the 1990s, when the water was still...