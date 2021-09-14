Commissioners, LEAs told to ensure compliance with SOPs at markets

On the orders of the Government of Sindh, the home department has issued directives to commissioners and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to take strict action against those who are found to be violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial administration.

The notification issued by the home department reads: “I am directed to state that the home department, Government of Sindh was pleased to issue strict NPIs [non-pharmaceutical interventions] for enforcement especially in Karachi Division and Hyderabad District vide order of even number dated August 29, 2021.

“I am further directed to state that the NCOC [National Command & Operation Centre] vide letter September 11, 2021 has communicated that SOPs’ compliance will be ensured in markets, malls and bazaars in high disease prevalence cities, i.e. Karachi and Hyderabad, with special focus on the following:—

“Ensuring that no market, mall or bazaar remains open beyond the prescribed time limit of 8pm, except essential services. Ensuring that the ban imposed on indoor dining at food courts and food streets is observed.

“They have to ensure that only vaccinated individuals (minimum partially vaccinated) are allowed to enter shopping malls (including shopping mall management, staff and employees of various outlets, and customers).

“The cut-off date for partial vaccination for entry in shopping malls is enclosed vide letter at reference A. Ensure that Covid protocols (mask wearing and social distancing) are adhered to during business timings.

“You are accordingly requested to please take the following measures: formulate appropriate teams for NPIs’ and SOPs’ enforcement, and seal markets, malls and bazaars and make arrests on account of gross violations. Share details along with pictorials daily at 8pm as per the format attached at Annex A.

“Media coverage: national and local media houses to be energised for highlighting NPIs’ compliance drive and actions initiated against the violators. In this connection, the

details of compliance along with pictorials to be shared with the home department, Government of Sindh before 8pm addressed to the focal person for onward transmission to the NCOC.”