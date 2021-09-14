Two criminals killed in police encounter

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have shot dead two notorious criminals in an encounter in the Katcha area of Bagariji in Sukkur. Talking to media persons, SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo claimed that a gang of criminals in the Katcha area of Bagariji had attacked the police, when they were searching for hideouts of criminals. He said the police had hit back and in the exchange of fire, two criminals, identified as Pahlwan Kharoos, having Rs0.5 million head-money, and a dacoit, Allah Dino alias Lado Kharoos, were killed, while their accomplices managed to escape. The police have also recovered two Kalashnikovs and ammunition from their possession. He said the criminals were wanted by the police in different cases of murders, highway robberies, kidnappings for ransom and other cases.
