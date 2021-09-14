AJK president for Kashmir solution amid Taliban rule in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said now is the time to resolve the Kashmir issue as the coming of Taliban rule in Afghanistan could have many effects on the region.

“The people of occupied Kashmir are fighting against the Indian Army. Before 9/11, there was a resistance movement in IIOJ&K, but after 9/11, the freedom fighters of occupied Kashmir laid down their arms so that the international community could play its role for peace there,” he said during a briefing on the latest Kashmir situation to the Islamabad-based ambassadors and diplomats of many countries at the Kashmir House presidency.

AJK president emphasised but today, 20 years later, the issue would not go unnoticed by the international community. Therefore, efforts for peace in the region should be intensified. Because if the world’s two great powers had to withdraw from Afghanistan 20 years later, it must be borne in mind that no one can oppress a nation by force. “India is not only committing massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir but is also trying to settle Hindus in the Valley by bringing in Hindus from outside. Ambassadors and diplomats from the United States, Britain, Germany, Canada, Austria, Switzerland, Morocco, Malaysia, Brunei, Nigeria and other countries attended the briefing.

AJK president said not only atrocities are being inflicted on the people of occupied Kashmir but also the political and social health of the people is being harmed due to climate change. The beautiful Valley is turning into ruins. The flowers and greenery there are badly affected. Glaciers are also melting due to the presence of Indian troops at high altitudes. Therefore, the world should play its role in helping the Kashmiris in this connection.

He said the death of prominent Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani while under house arrest was also a moment of reflection and so was his family. People were beaten and prevented from attending his funeral. “We urge the international community to conduct a high-level inquiry into this matter,” he added.

While answering a question, he said the West reminded us that there is Jihad in Islam while after the events of 9/11, the freedom fighters of occupied Kashmir put down their guns so that the international community could have peace and order there. Let it play its role for the solution of Kashmir. But today, 20 years later, the Kashmiris are still hoping and looking for the international community’s help and to stop India from its barbarism, but so far it has not been possible.

“Therefore, Kashmiris need to be reassured today. Because India and Pakistan are two nuclear powers, any major or minor accident between the two could be a prelude to a major war that could engulf world peace. Therefore, the international community should intensify its efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue, he further added.