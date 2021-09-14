IHC serves notice on Zahir Jaffer’s parents

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) served a notice to the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam rape and murder case, and adjourned the hearing till September 15 on Monday. Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC was hearing the bail plea of the suspect's father Zakir Jaffer and of the employees of Therapy Works.

During the hearing, the court directed Advocate Shah Khawar, the counsel for Noor's family, to submit a power of attorney today. The lawyer responded that he would submit a power of attorney on behalf of his client Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father, today (Monday).

The application for cancellation of bail of the employees of Therapy Works is also being heard, Khawar said, adding that if the court deemed it appropriate, it could hear all the petitions together.

Justice Farooq, however, said that the rules to grant and cancel bail are different. He said the court will hear the two petitions separately. If the hearing is to be adjourned, then adjourn it till tomorrow, said the petitioner’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris.

The court then ordered Khawar to submit a power of attorney and adjourned the hearing till September 15. A notice was also issued on the bail application of Zahir Jaffer’s mother Asmat Zakir again.