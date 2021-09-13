Parliament’s joint sitting today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of Parliament to meet on Monday (September 13) at 4:00 pm. In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of the Article 54 read with (3) of the Article 56 of the constitution, the President summoned both the houses of Parliament to assemble together in the Parliament House on Monday, said a notification.The President will address the joint sitting at the advent of fourth parliamentary year.
The whole opposition and independent members of the two houses will boycott the presidential address after raising their voice for solidarity with the media having sit-in outside the Parliament House to oppose the establishment of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).
The parliamentary sources told The News here Sunday that heads of opposition parliamentary groups would have a meeting before the commencement of joint sitting with Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to evolve strategy for the joint sitting’s proceedings.
