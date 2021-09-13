Ex-lawmaker likely to join PTI

BUNER: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district president and former advisor Sarzamin Khan and former candidate for National Assembly Kamran Khan likely to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources said.
They said that the party joining would be announced at a public meeting at College Ground, Sowari, soon.
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and central and provincial leaders of the party would address the public meeting.
