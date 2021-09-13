Citizens advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday advised the citizens to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed for the practice sessions and cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand to be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during September 12 to Sept 21. According to a CTP spokesman, Murree Road Rawalpindi from Faizabad to Double Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic at arrival (morning) and departure (night) of the cricket teams.

The Double Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the practice sessions and the cricket matches.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police performing duties during the cricket matches.

Traffic Police on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal would make all-out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where the cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams to be played.

He informed that 230 traffic wardens, 72 traffic assistants, 18 inspectors and seven DSPs would perform duties in the circle to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users.

The CTP have issued a traffic plan for the cricket matches to facilitate the citizens, he said.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway. The traffic would be allowed to enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Koral.

The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would use 6th Road chowk via Saidpur Road to enter Islamabad. The traffic coming from IJ Principal Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would use Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai Morr route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium during cricket matches.

The New Zealand cricket team has arrived in Pakistan after an 18-year hiatus and the fans are eager to witness the cricketers in Green go toe-to-toe against the Kiwis at their home ground.

According to a district administration spokesman, first one day international match would be played on September 17 at 2 pm at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Second ODI would be on Sept 19 and third on Sept 21 at 2 pm at the same venue.

To a question he said, tickets can be bought online and from the branches of a courier service across Pakistan, and over the phone.

The location of box office sales (match-days) in Rawalpindi will be shared in due course.

Only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to purchase tickets, he said adding, vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.