 
Monday September 13, 2021
Canadian charged for attacking Trudeau

World

AFP
Sep 13, 2021

Montreal: A 25-year-old Canadian man has been charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly throwing stones at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he was leaving a campaign event, police said on Sunday. Shane Marshall appeared in court on Saturday in London, a city southwest of Toronto in Ontario province where the incident occurred on Monday as Trudeau was boarding his campaign bus.

