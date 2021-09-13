Sarwar seeks world role in Afghan peace process

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has urged the international community to cooperate with the Afghan leadership in Afghanistan peace process and said peace in Afghanistan will not only benefit the region but also the whole world. Pakistan will not interfere in internal matters of any country, including Afghanistan but the conspiracies of India against peace are visible to the whole world, said the Punjab Governor Chaudhary during a media talk along with Haleem Adil Sheikh. He said, unfortunately, India was still against peace. He asked the United Nations to solve the issue of Kashmir in accordance with its resolutions because it was important for complete peace in the region.

Replying to a question, Chaudhary Mohammed Sarwar said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, party, coalition parties and members Punjab Assembly. The people of Punjab are getting health cards while the Sindh government should also focus on providing basic facilities to the public as the condition of Sindh is before everyone, he stated.

Replying to a question regarding electoral reforms, the governor said the government had been inviting the opposition since the day one to talk on electoral reforms but, unfortunately, the opposition was refusing to do negotiations even without seeing the document of electoral reforms. The opposition parties have also not seen the electronic voting machine and they are criticising it.

“I think that instead of this non-democratic behavior the opposition should talk with the government on the electoral reforms. Elections can be made transparent only through electoral reforms,” the governor said.

Responding to another question, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan complete focus of government was on strengthening the economy and national permanence. “We saved the country from economic bankruptcy and today the whole world is acknowledging the economic progress of Pakistan. The government is using all possible resources to overcome the problems of unemployment and inflation. The promises made with the public will be fulfilled and we will save the country from problems like poverty and unemployment,” he said. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said the country's progress was the main priority under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Our government is taking all the practical steps to strengthen Pakistan. In the next elections, the decision of the people will be in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, he said.