Takht-e-Raiwind has no room in politics: Bilawal

LAYYAH: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said sooner or later the selected rulers would have to go and Takht-e-Raiwind had no room in politics and Jiyalas must join hands to save the country which is moving on the track to destruction due to the incompetent rule of Imran Khan.

Former federal minister Bahadur Khan Sehr organised a workers convention at the Sehr House and announced joining the PPP along with ex-MPA Chaudhry Ishfaq.

Addressing the convention, Bilawal offered political parties to join hands with the PPP to remove the ‘illegitimate’ government and form a people's government. He asked allies to stand up, fight and table a no-confidence motion against Buzdar that would pave the way for the ouster of Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan had lost majority in the house since Yusuf Raza Gilani won the Senate election. He said the government led by Imran Khan had fired 30,000 workers including 10,000 from the Pakistan Steel Mills and 20,000 from different federal departments. He threatened launching countrywide agitation for the restoration of the employees after challenging it in court. He said the PPP government would restore all the sacked employees.

Bilawal said once again they wanted to rob “your vote and have targeted the Election Commission of Pakistan”. He said he wants to tell the ECP that people are with it on its promise of free, fair and transparent elections. He said a minister is abusing the ECP and in fact wants to snatch powers from the ECP by force. He said let the ECP use its powers and disqualify the minister.

He said first Mian Sahib had fired public servants recruited in the PPP rule. Yusuf Raza Gilani became the prime minister and restored these 20,000 employees, but the PTI government again sacked them. "If Parliament gives a job to someone, no one can snatch it," he said. He vowed the PPP stands with the sacked employees and will fight for their right to employment.

He thanked the Layyah PPP for demonstrating a revolutionary spirit. He said to this day, people have not forgotten Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said Bhuttos’ manifesto for the working class would be followed. He said they would serve the people of Layyah in future. He said people are fighting historic inflation, poverty and unemployment in the province. Everyday a new inflation bomb explodes. Now the government is raising a storm of taxes. The government has increased Urea, DAP prices. The price of electricity has been increased. He said he will reach villages and cities to oust Niazi from power.

Earlier, Bilawal left Multan for Layyah via Head Muhammadwala, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Chowk Azam, Fatehpur and finally reached Layyah. PPP workers and general public received him warmly on his way to Layyah and showered roses on his caravan on all routes. Bilawal got out of his vehicle many times, waving hands to people who were dancing to drum beats. The horses dance was presented when Bilawal reached Karor Lal Esan.