Senator Azam Tarar visits GCU

LAHORE : An eminent Old Ravian and the Chairman of Legal Education Committee of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi along with the senior faculty members briefed Azam Nazeer Tarar about the faculty and facilities set up for the Dr Allama Iqbal Law School of GCU Lahore. It is pertinent to mention here that the GCU Lahore this year for the first-time opened admissions to the five-year LLB programme. The last date to apply is September 17, 2021.

Senator Tarar also inspected the library and classrooms for the upcoming first batch of law students. He appreciated that the GCU had started law degree progammes, as many eminent jurists in Pakistan were Old Ravians and they would act a golden resource for its law school. Tarar also shared memories of his college days, saying that Old Ravians remembered their alma mater not because of their degrees but due to the values, morals and confidence that the Government College taught them. Talking to Tarar, Prof Zaidi said the five-year LLB (Hons) Programme of GCU was very carefully designed under the valuable guidance of best legal minds including former chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and sitting judges of the Lahore High Court including Justice Masud Abid Naqvi and Justice Jawad Hassan.