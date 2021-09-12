Woman dies, 2 hurt in roof collapse incident

An 80-year-old woman died while two girls were injured in an incident of roof collapse due to heavy rains in Railway Colony Misri Shah on Saturday. The victims were inside the house when the roof could not bear the burden of rain water as it was in dilapidated condition. The victims identified as Rehmat Bibi, Neelam 25 and Zara were trapped under the debris. Nearby people called rescue teams. They reached the spot on information, removed the debris and shifted the victims to a hospital where doctors pronounced Rehmat Bibi as brought dead.
