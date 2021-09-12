Begum Sarwar to establish Hunargah

LAHORE: Begum Perveen Sarwar, the wife of Punjab governor, has announced establishment of ‘Hunargah’ to provide free skills training to transgenders and special children.

A plan of action had also been prepared to expedite the initiatives under the "One vision four goals" to provide clean drinking water, health and education facilities to people and to promote tree plantation. Talking to the media here on Saturday, Begum Sarwar, chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, said that transgenders and special children deserve special attention. The Sarwar Foundation Hunargah (free skills training centres) were being set up at Faisalabad and Lahore where they would receive free skills training so that they could earn their livelihoods with dignity. Begum Perveen Sarwar said, “We have started a programme called ‘One vision four goals’ in collaboration with Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, TEVTA, Islamic Aid, Sarwar Foundation and Afaq with the sole mission of serving humanity.

In the first phase, two filtration plants have been inaugurated in Sargodha from where thousands of people would be able to get clean drinking water daily, she added. The closed filtration plants in many other areas of Punjab would also be handed over to the Islamic Aid after restoration by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, she said. She said that the different NGOs under ‘One vision four goals’ would work together for the provision of basic facilities of health, education, safe drinking water to the public especially in rural areas. She added that free medical camps would be organised in different areas and skills training schools would be set up with the collaboration of TEVTA to uplift the underprivileged sections of population. Begum Perveen Sarwar said, “Mission of my life is to serve my people. Each one of us has the responsibility and moral obligation to help our brothers and sisters in need," she added.