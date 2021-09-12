IG’s vision conveyed to cops

LAHORE : On the direction of the Lahore police commander, a special action plan has been devised to convey the vision of the inspector general of police Punjab to every police officer in the provincial metropolis.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Squad SP addressed the personnel at City Division Dolphin Squad Headquarters on Saturday in which he read out the vision of the IG to every officer there. The City Division DSP gave an overall briefing regarding the Dolphin Squad. He said snap checking at deterrence points should be made effective. He asked the cops to perform duties in an efficient manner and do not violate the SOPs. Dolphin Squad is a specialised unit and it role should be exemplary.

The SP said extraordinary response to the call of Emergency 15 was in the SOPs of Dolphins. If there is a complaint of corruption of the cop or the entire team, not only a case will be registered against him but he will also be dismissed from the department, he warned the cops. Be alert with reference to Women Safety App, he directed the cops. The incidents of harassment of women should be dealt with without delay.

Those who violate the sanctity of mothers, sisters and daughters do not deserve any concession, he said. Lahore police is providing full protection to women from hooligans, the SP said.