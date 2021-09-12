BSEK announces issuance of 2019 exam certificates

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Friday announced the issuance of certificates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual and Supplementary Examinations 2019.

According to BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, certificates of students are being issued to their schools, and the students will be able to get them from their institutions.

He asked the school owners and administrators to send their authorised representatives or senior teachers along with a photocopy of the identity card, the office card and an authority letter to the relevant section of the BSEK for collecting certificates.

No fees will be charged from students for the issuance of the certificates. However, as per the rules, the certificates will be issued with a late fee from the board office after six months from the date of their issuance.