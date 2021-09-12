Man arrested for wife’s murder in Orangi Town

Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Karachi’s Orangi Town neighbourhood a day earlier. Police said that the arrested suspect was identified as Riaz Muhammad, son of Gul Muhammad.

Officials claimed that the man had killed his wife by stabbing her with a knife at their house in Orangi Town on Friday. They said that the suspect had fled from the scene after committing the crime.

Police said that the victim was a mother of five, adding that she was killed by her husband over a family dispute. They claimed to have recovered the knife used in the murder. They also claimed that the suspect had admitted to his crime.

Killer held

Police arrested a suspect on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a citizen during a mugging bid in the Manghopir area a few days ago.

Police said the suspect, Allah Bukhsh, along with his companion, had allegedly shot and killed Yar Muhammad, son of Wazir, when the latter had resisted a mugging bid on February 11.

Dar Muhammad, a companion of Bukhsh, had already been arrested, while he himself had gone into hiding. He was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off on Saturday.