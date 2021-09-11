Citizens urged to help make anti-dengue drive a success

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has said that eradication of mosquito larvae is essential for dengue control and for this purpose all citizens should adopt a cautious attitude on their own and in their homes, factories, offices and workplaces by eliminating the conditions where dengue larvae are likely to breed. He said that the current season is very conducive for the breeding of dengue larvae and in the meantime, besides government departments, citizens should also realise their responsibilities and make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He said this while presiding over a meeting on dengue control in his office.