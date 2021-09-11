Bilawal wants PPP MPs to be present in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all PPP parliamentarians in both houses of the parliament to ensure their presence in Islamabad on Sunday on the eve of the presidential address to the joint sitting of parliament on Monday.
PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar told The News Bilawal has directed all PPP parliamentarians to ensure their presence in Islamabad on Sunday. It is expected that the party leadership will sit together on Sunday to formulate a strategy for the presidential address. The PPP is expected to consult all opposition parties to formulate a joint stance on the presidential speech.
There are many options before the opposition either to boycott the presidential address or lodge protest in the parliament against the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority.
