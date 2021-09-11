SNGPL to suspend gas supply for three days

LAHORE: Owing to re-deployment of floating gas import unit, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) will shut down supplies to most of industries and CNG sector for three days. According to a notification issued on September 10, 2021, regasification from Terminal-I will be disrupted during the period from 13 Sep 2021 to 15 Sep 2021 due to re-deployment of floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Exquisite after dry dock. —