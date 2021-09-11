Denmark only European country with no Covid curbs

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Friday became the only European nation with no Covid curbs, losing a requirement to show vaccine passports to enter nightclubs as it cautiously embraces a return to normal. New infections have eased off in Denmark as vaccine rates have climbed, reaching over 70 per cent of the overall population.

But as the Scandinavian country looked ahead to a new post-pandemic reality, the WHO warned that vaccines alone may not end the pandemic and the virus could be around for years. Danish authorities insist the virus is under control, with around 500 daily Covid cases and a reproduction rate of 0.7. Vaccines have been swiftly rolled out, with 73 per cent of the 5.8 million population fully vaccinated, and 96 per cent of those 65 and older.

Optimism was tempered Friday as the World Health Organization´s Europe boss warned that vaccines were not likely to end the pandemic for good. Instead, jabs will help prevent disease and death, though the virus is likely to be around for years to come as it mutates, said Hans Kluge.

"We should anticipate how to gradually adapt our vaccination strategy to endemic transmission and gather precious knowledge about the impact of additional jabs," he told reporters in Copenhagen.