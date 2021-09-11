RAWALPINDI: Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Friday said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support by the international community was imperative for enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan. He was addressing the 243rd Corps Commanders’ Conference here.

The conference was held for the first time since the withdrawal of the US and Nato troops from Afghanistan and formation of a new government setup there. The 242nd corps commanders’ conference was held in the second week of the last month.

The military leadership mainly focused on discussion relating to developments in Afghanistan and regional and domestic security situation. The participants took a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment, the ISPR in a statement said.

The forum was apprised of prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially security along the Pak- Afghan border and effective safeguards in place against various threats. Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over efficacy of comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan’s borders and internal security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

He appreciated the army’s support and role in the overall evacuation and transit related effort undertaken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghanpopulace from Afghanistan to other countries.

He also apprised the participants of his meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, CIA Director William Joseph Burns and British spy Chief Richard Moore.

The conference observed that close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders was essential for a prosperous and peaceful region. The forum paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous freedom movement in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

General Bajwa appreciated formations for ensuring peace during the Muharram and instructed full readiness to counter conventional and unconventional threats. “The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs,” the COAS said.