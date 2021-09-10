MAO college student harassment: Panel recommends proper inquiry against teacher

LAHORE: A preliminary probe into alleged incident of harassment at Govt MAO College has recommended proper inquiry and immediate transfer of teacher involved.
A female student from psychology department had submitted a complaint to the college principal a couple of weeks ago alleging that one of the teachers was harassing her and pressing her to meet outside the college otherwise she would have to suffer in the exams.
