 
Friday September 10, 2021
MAO college student harassment: Panel recommends proper inquiry against teacher

National

Friday, Sep 10, 2021

LAHORE: A preliminary probe into alleged incident of harassment at Govt MAO College has recommended proper inquiry and immediate transfer of teacher involved.

A female student from psychology department had submitted a complaint to the college principal a couple of weeks ago alleging that one of the teachers was harassing her and pressing her to meet outside the college otherwise she would have to suffer in the exams.

