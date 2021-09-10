Bound by law

This refers to the editorial ‘Polarisation and polls’ (Sept.9).The editorial states that the prime minister has refused to meet the leader of opposition to elect members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). If he has done so, he has willingly refused to perform his constitutional obligation. This is detrimental to the establishment of a successful democracy. There are many other constitutional obligations, which successive governments have failed to perform, for example local body elections. All government employees and public office holders are liable to obey the law and should work to uphold it without fail.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad